New study finds link between traumatic brain injuries and brain cancer risk Researchers at Mass General Brigham studied about 15,000 adults who had a moderate to severe traumatic brain injury. They found that a small percentage of these people are more likely to develop malignant, cancerous brain tumors compared to those without a history of TBI. Dr. Saef Izzy, co-author of the study and a neurocritical care physician and scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, joined CBS News to discuss.