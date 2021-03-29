Live

Watch CBSN Live

New research on treatment of opioid abuse

Researchers say that a majority of counties in the U.S. do not have a doctor qualified to treat opioid abuse. Also, a new use for ultrasounds in developing countries. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.