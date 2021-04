New questions emerge amid frantic search for El Faro crew Federal investigators are searching for answers in the sinking of the cargo ship El Faro that had 33 people on board. Overnight, family members and friends of the missing crew members gathered in Maine for vigils, where at least four of the crew members were from. So far, the Coast Guard has covered more than 200,000 square miles in the Bermuda Triangle looking for survivors. Mark Strassmann reports from Jacksonville, Florida.