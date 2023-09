New Netflix docuseries gives inside look at Invictus Games A new Netflix docuseries is giving viewers an unprecedented inside look at the Invictus Games. The international competition was created in 2014 by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. "Heart of Invictus" profiles a group of competitors from around the world as they prepare for last year's games in The Hague. Gabe George, one of the competitors profiled, joins "CBS Mornings."