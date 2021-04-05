New names to be added to crowded GOP field

Live

N.J. Gov.Chris Christie is expected to announce his presidential bid this week. At least two other governors are also considering joining the crowded GOP field. Steve Chaggaris and Caitlin Huey-Burns join CBSN with more.
