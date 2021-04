New movie "Concussion" puts NFL under scrutiny The movie stars Will Smith as a doctor who discovered a brain disease that football players could develop from head injuries. "Concussions" suggests the NFL went to great lengths to silence the doctor and protect its profits, even at the expense of the health and well-being of its players. Sony reportedly softened the film in an effort to keep the NFL happy, but the film's director told CBS News that it did not compromise the integrity of the story. Jim Axelrod reports.