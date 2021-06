New memoir details George H.W. Bush's post-presidency life A new memoir is giving a behind-the-scenes look into George H.W. Bush's life after serving as president. "The Man I Knew" was written by Jean Becker, who worked as chief of staff for the 41st president for more than two decades, and joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the life and legacy of the man she called a mentor and a friend.