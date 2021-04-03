Live

New medical device could make shots pain-free

Students at Rice University have created a device that would numb the skin immediately before an injection. They have filed for a provisional patent and have even agreed on a name: "Comfortably Numb." KHOU-TV's Josh Chapin reports.
