New laws go after "revenge porn" purveyors For years, if your intimate photos appeared online without your consent, something often called "revenge porn," there wasn't much you could do about it. But, that's changing as more than a dozen states now have laws against it. This week, the Washington State House of Representatives voted to let victims seek civil penalties. CBS News' legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to tell us more.