Race for New Jersey's next governor heats up The New Jersey gubernatorial election is next week and the race is tightening as Democratic Governor Phil Murphy runs or a second term in office against Republican businessman and former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli. Both candidates sat down with with our New York station to talk about the race and the issues they're fighting for. CBS New York anchor Kristine Johnson joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the upcoming election.