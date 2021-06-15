New Israeli government takes power, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 year run After four elections in two years, Israel has sworn in a new government coalition. This marks the end of Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 year run as prime minister. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charli D'Agata has more on how Netanyahu is adjusting to being the opposition leader. CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano then discusses how this fragile coalition will navigate domestic and international politics with Dov Waxman, the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation chair in Israel Studies at UCLA and the Director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.