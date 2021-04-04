New hearing set for reporter charged with espionage in Iran The closed trial of Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian began last week inside a Revolutionary Court in Tehran. It quickly adjourned with no word about when it may reconvene. Rezaian is accused of committing espionage "for the hostile government of the United States," though there is no evidence to support the accusation. He has been held in Evin Prison since last summer and has been allowed to see his lawyer only once. Elizabeth Palmer is in Tehran and spoke to his lawyer.