Live

Watch CBSN Live

New GOP-controlled Congress aims to dismantle ACA

One of the first orders of business for the new president and congressional Republicans will be to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. President Obama will travel to Capitol Hill to try to save it. Jan Crawford reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.