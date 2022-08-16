CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Rep. Liz Cheney, defeated in primary, says "now the real work begins"
Saudi woman given 34-year jail term over tweets, rights groups say
More skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as water levels hit historic lows
Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice
Pence says he'd "consider" appearing before Jan. 6 committee if asked
Half of all Texas schools have no mental health services
Mom accused of killing kids appears in court seeking change in charges
"Children die here every day": The Taliban's Afghanistan is starving
Mystery toxin suspected in huge fish die-off in major European river
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
New Girl Scout cookie "Raspberry Rally" debuts in 2023
The Girl Scouts have added a new cookie to the lineup.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On