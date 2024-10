New documentary explores actor Christopher Reeve's life and legacy In 1978, Christopher Reeve made the world believe in superheroes with his portrayal of Superman in the eponymous film. The star died in 2004, nearly a decade after suffering a tragic accident that re-shaped his life and his family's. Now, the documentary "Super/Man" shows us just how heroic Reeve was in real life. Michelle Miller has more. "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" will be in theaters on Friday, October 11.