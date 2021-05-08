Live

New development in case of a man who claims psychiatrist convinced him to kill

Jake Nolan, a man serving time for attempted murder, claims he was brainwashed by his psychiatrist into trying to kill on her behalf. Five years after the attack, Dr. Pamela Buchbinder -- the woman Nolan claims to be the mastermind behind the crime -- has been arrested. Correspondent Peter Van Sant joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the latest in the bizarre case and preview Saturday's "48 Hours," "The Psychiatrist and the Selfie."
