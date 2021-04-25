Live

Watch CBSN Live

New details emerge in tragic Colombia plane crash

Coffins of some of the 77 killed in a charter airline crash near Medellin, Colombia were repatriated to Brazil Friday. The plane apparently ran out of gas and crashed before it could reach a runway. Jeff Pegues reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.