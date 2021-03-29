Live

New concern for eating red meat

A study from California found that lab mice fed a sugar molecule from red meat grew tumors much faster than the usual rate. Also, hormones in women could be connected to allergic reactions. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health stories.
