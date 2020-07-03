Coronavirus Updates
New complaint alleges Vanessa Guillen murdered on base
A new federal criminal complaint says a fellow soldier at Fort Hood killed Specialist Vanessa Guillen and hid her body with the help of his girlfriend. Mireya Villarreal reports.
