New CBS Reports documentary explores NASA's Artemis 1 mission which is expected to launch Monday NASA's launch of the Artemis 1 mission signals America's intent to return to the moon and beyond. CBS Reports' documentary "Artemis: America's New Moonshot" reveals the incredible endeavor of America's next great leap in space exploration and the collective will required to see it through. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann joins from the Kennedy Space Center to discuss.