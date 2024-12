New CBS News documentary explores efforts to bridge divides between Muslims and Jews "Finding Common Ground: Muslims and Jews Bridging the Gap" showcases the work of NewGround, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit fostering dialogue on divisive issues. The documentary comes amid heightened tensions following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent conflict. Aziza Hasan, the nonprofit's executive director, and Andrea Hodos, its associate director, join "CBS Mornings."