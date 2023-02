New CBS documentary tracks George Santos’ "Campaign of Deceit” A new documentary by CBS Reports, "Campaign of Deceit,” tracks some of the many alleged falsehoods that New York Republican George Santos is accused of telling voters on his path to Congress. Caitlin Huey Burns examined Santos' past to try to find answers. She joins “CBS Saturday Morning” to discuss the film, which can be streamed beginning Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CBS News app.