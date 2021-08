New book tells never-before-told stories of late R&B singer Aaliyah Twenty years after the tragic death of singer Aaliyah, her influence is still felt in pop culture, music and fashion. The new book "Baby GIrl: Better Known As Aaliyah," published by Atria Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster, which is owned by ViacomCBS, reveals a whole new side of the iconic artist. Author Kathy Iandoli joined CBSN to discuss the life and legacy of Aaliyah.