New book "The Fate of the Generals" chronicles dark chapter in U.S. military history In the weeks after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Japan invaded the Philippines. After a months-long siege, American forces surrendered. It's considered one of the worst defeats in U.S. military history. One leader was left to command forces in the face of overwhelming odds, while another evacuated but vowed to return. Now, their story is the subject of "The Fate of the Generals" by Jonathan Horn.