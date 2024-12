New book "The Barn" examines the killing of Emmett Till Every day just outside Drew, Mississippi, people drive by a barn with no idea what they are passing. It was in that barn where 14-year-old Emmett Till was brutally beaten and killed in 1955. Till's lynching sparked the civil rights movement. Wright Thompson's new book "The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi" examines how an ordinary building many see conceals an extraordinary evil no one knows. Jim Axelrod has more.