New book examines decadeslong effort to overturn Roe v. Wade Nearly two years since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a new book examines the decadeslong effort by conservatives to overturn abortion rights in the U.S. New York Times journalists Lisa Lerer and Elizabeth Dias, authors of "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America," join CBS News to discuss the political maneuvering that came before that decision.