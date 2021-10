New book details how Michael Dell built billion-dollar, resilient tech company With billions of dollars in revenue, Dell Technologies is one of the world's largest I.T. companies. But it came from humble beginnings. In his new book, "Play Nice, But Win: A CEO's Journey From Founder to Leader," Michael Dell tells the story of how he started his billion-dollar company with just $1,000 and an undying passion for technology. Dell joined CBSN to discuss the book and more.