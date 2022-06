Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch

Children's Hospital was targeted by Iran-linked hackers, FBI reveals

Off-duty agent responded to school shooting: "I asked my barber if he had a gun"

Accused Buffalo gunman charged with terrorism motivated by hate

Georgia secretary of state to testify before grand jury investigating Trump

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital

John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, set to be released June 15

Jury awards millions to Johnny Depp, less to Amber Heard in libel suits

A new Nevada law bans all non-functional grass as it seeks to conserve water amid a 22-year-long drought. Ben Tracy reports.

Nevada bans "non-functional" grass amid megadrought A new Nevada law bans all non-functional grass as it seeks to conserve water amid a 22-year-long drought. Ben Tracy reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On