Netflix airing 2 NFL games, Beyoncé halftime show on Christmas Day Netflix will be airing two NFL games on Christmas, a first for the streaming giant. The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. Beyoncé is also slated to perform at halftime during the Ravens-Texas game. Ted Nguyen, an NFL staff writer at The Athletic, joins CBS News 24/7 to discuss.