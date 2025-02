Netanyahu vows to make Hamas pay for not returning body of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas Hamas on Thursday handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, said to be Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as Oded Lifshitz. But overnight, Israel's defense forces announced one of the bodies received was not Shiri Bibas. CBS News contributor Robert Berger has more.