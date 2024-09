Netanyahu pushes back against pressure from Biden, Israeli citizens to end war in Gaza As thousands of protesting Israelis demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do more to reach a cease-fire and hostage-release deal with Hamas, Netanyahu is saying he will not give into pressure. President Biden has also said it's clear Netanyahu isn't doing enough to end the war. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab and CBS News national security contributor Samantha Vinograd have more on the war.