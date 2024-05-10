Netanyahu says Israel will stand alone after U.S. threatens to withhold weapons Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing that President Biden's threat to withhold weapons will not prevent Israel from proceeding with a military offensive in Rafah. Netanyahu declared Israel would stand alone and fight with its "fingernails" if necessary. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more on the war. And Scott Anderson, senior deputy director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, joined CBS News to discuss the dire humanitarian situation there.