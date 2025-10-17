Negotiators share Trump's reaction to setback in hostage deal Exclusive: Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, and special envoy Steve Witkoff give a behind-the-scenes look at the tense moments leading up to the ceasefire and hostage deal after an Israeli bombing threatened to derail the agreement. "[Trump] felt like the Israelis were getting a little bit out of control," says Kushner. "It was time to be very strong and stop them from doing things that he felt were not in their long-term interests." Watch the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes.