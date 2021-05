Nearly 60 people killed, dozens injured in multiple-bomb attack near Afghanistan girls’ school Charlie D'Agata reports from Kabul, which was rocked over the weekend by the deadliest bomb attack in the country in over a year. A car bomb was detonated in front of a girls' middle school and two more bombs exploded after students rushed out. It comes as the U.S. is drawing down troops to leave the country completely by September 11.