NBA veteran's guide to managing money for pro athletes Financial troubles have become a sad yet prevalent problem for athletes of the nation’s three biggest and most profitable leagues: the NBA, NFL and MLB. According to Sports Illustrated, within five years of retirement, an estimated 60 percent of former NBA players are broke. Former college and NBA player Adonal Foyle joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his new book "Winning the Money Game," in which he offers financial advice for professional sports players.