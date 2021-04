NBA great Allen Iverson on new documentary and legacy Allen Iverson lived up to his billing as number one draft pick. His offensive skills and speed made him unstoppable, even for all-time greats like Michael Jordan. His bad-boy image influenced a generation of players but also led to problems off the court. Iverson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his new Showtime sports documentary, "Iverson," where he opens up about his childhood, arrests, basketball and everything in between.