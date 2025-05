Navy veteran Jack McCain says of Afghans who helped Americans "we owe them a debt" Navy veteran Jack McCain, who is the son of late Sen. John McCain and Cindy McCain, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "everyone" in Afghanistan who helped Americans during the 20-year war is "at risk." "And not only do I owe them personally, but the nation owes them a debt of honor, one that we have yet to repay," he said.