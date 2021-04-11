Navy vet on honoring fallen troops with historic Mississippi swim Former Navy SEAL Chris Ring set out to honor the families of fallen troops by becoming the first American to swim the entire length of the Mississippi River. He began his journey this spring at Lake Itasca in Minnesota,swimming through 10 states and more than 2,300 miles over six months. On Friday, he completed his journey, reaching the Head of Passes, Louisiana, at the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Ring joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his incredible feat.