Impeachment Inquiry
Navy Secretary Fired
Hong Kong Election
Julian Assange
Prince Andrew
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
New TSA Technology
Mar-a-Lago Tresspasser
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Fired Navy secretary says he was ordered to violate "sacred oath"
Impeachment updates: White House emails show debate over Ukraine aid
Gay man's Q&A with kids sparks criminal investigation
Rick Perry told Trump he was chosen by God
Supreme Court rejects appeal from man featured in "Serial" podcast
Doctors warn WikiLeaks boss Assange so ill he "could die in prison"
FBI reportedly wants to interview prince about Jeffrey Epstein
Hong Kong local election results "nothing short of a revolution"
Thanksgiving Day parade balloons in jeopardy
Impeachment Hearings
Full coverage: Trump impeachment inquiry
Watch in full: Public impeachment hearings
Ex-White House official says Sondland pursued "domestic political errand"
Pentagon official indicates Ukraine knew about aid delay far earlier
Sondland implicates top Trump officials in Ukraine "quid pro quo" scheme
Volker says he didn't realize link between Ukraine investigations & Bidens
White House aides testify about "unusual" Ukraine call
Ex-Ukraine ambassador says "foreign corrupt interests" orchestrated ouster
Diplomats reveal new details at 1st open hearing
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Navy secretary fired over SEAL controversy
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue