Live

Watch CBSN Live

National Review launches attack on Donald Trump

The Iowa Caucuses are just 10 days away. Donald Trump still leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls. Hoping to derail his campaign, a group of conservatives have formed a movement to stop Trump. Major Garrett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.