Nation of Islam leader praises Donald Trump

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan praised Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for refusing to take money from the Jewish community. Farrakhan said he does not fully support Trump, but said "I like what I'm looking at."
