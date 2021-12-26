Live

Watch CBSN Live

Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water

Nearly four decades after the death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators reveal new clues, new witnesses and a shocking revelation. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.