Live

Watch CBSN Live

NASA on whether Zodiac signs are changing

NASA assured the public that their Zodiac sign has not changed reiterating that they study 'astronomy' not 'astrology.' Chief astronomer and planetarium director Derrick Pitts for the Franklin Institute joins CBSN from Philadelphia to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.