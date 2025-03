NASA astronauts speak to media for first time since returning to Earth NASA astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore are adjusting to life back on Earth after spending more than nine unplanned months in space. The astronauts discussed their science mission at a news conference on Monday from the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Former NASA astronaut Dr. Tom Marshburn joins CBS News to unpack the pair's comments.