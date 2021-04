"Narcos" star Pedro Pascal on the mystery of Pablo Escobar's death Actor Pedro Pascal starred in the HBO series "Game of Thrones" as Prince Oberyn Martell. Now, he plays DEA agent Javier Peña in the hit Netflix series, "Narcos." The show's first season followed notorious cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar's rise to power in Colombia in the late 1980s. Pascal joins "CBS This Morning" to preview season two out on Thursday.