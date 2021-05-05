Live

Naples mayor on the major concerns as Irma hits

Naples Mayor Bill Barnett says storm surge and wind gusts continues to be a major concern for the Florida city. He says residents have emailed him saying they have no power but homes and shelters remain intact.
