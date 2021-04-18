Live

Nancy Pelosi addresses Democrats sit-in

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said "Moments of silence aren't substitute for the action needed on gun violence" while speaking about the sit-in House Democrats engaged in Wednesday and early Thursday. See her full remarks.
