Nacho Figueras on polo, new book series and Prince Harry Nacho Figueras is one of the most recognizable men in the world. The international heartthrob is the captain of the Argentinean Black Watch polo team and the global face of Ralph Lauren's Polo brand. Now, he's launching a new book series called "The Polo Season." The Romance novels follow a glamorous Argentine family living in Florida, set against the backdrop of the polo scene. Figueras joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new romance novels, the sport of polo and playing with Prince Harry.