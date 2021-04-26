Live

Watch CBSN Live

N.C. Trump voters betting it all on jobs

With Donald Trump about to move into the White House, CBS News spoke to some of the voters who put him there. They live in Kannapolis, North Carolina, which suffered large job losses after a major factory closed. Anna Werner reports.
