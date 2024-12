Mysterious Secret Santa gives thousands of dollars to North Carolina victims of Helene Every year, this anonymous, wealthy businessman travels the country during the holidays, giving away about $100,000 in $100 bills. The money goes to random strangers and people he seeks out, knowing their need. This month, he chose to travel to western North Carolina to give to those still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene. Steve Hartman has more in "On the Road."